Brush up on skills at workshop with artist

EXHIBITION: Hobie Porter's exhibit The Last Decade tracks his painting over the last 10 years across several sites and a subsequent series of beautifully crafted landscapes. Justin Ealand

STUNNING landscapes and paper collages will be the feature of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery this month with award-winning artists Hobie Porter and Simon Degroot unveiling new exhibitions.

Porter's exhibition, The Last Decade, as suggested by the title, tracks his painting over the past 10 years across several sites and a subsequent series of beautifully crafted landscapes.

The region's artists have the chance to learn from this young master at a two-day workshop on June 23 and 24.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the gallery would host the workshop at the Chaverim Outdoor Environment and Education Centre.

"Budding painters can enjoy a rare opportunity to have Porter personally step them through all the layers of an oil painting across the weekend,” Cr Peters said.

"Whether you are an enthusiastic amateur or an experienced painter looking to brush up on your skills, this is a really special opportunity for local artists to work with someone so talented.

"It's not for the absolute beginner, but anyone who dabbles or loves to paint will learn so much from Hobie Porter”.

ART: Porter's Disturbance oil on polyester.

The workshop, which costs $260, includes overnight accommodation and meals. For details visit bundabergregional galleries.com.au or phone the gallery on 4130 4750.

At the gallery at the same time is Cut Together by Degroot.

An established mural artist from Brisbane, Degroot is also the 2018 winner of the Moreton Bay Art Prize.

"Degroot's work is already known to locals through his mural in the carpark of the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and now a wall painting and beautiful collage 'cut paper' artworks will hang in The Vault space,” Cr Peters said.

"We're so excited to have both artists in the gallery at one time.

"I have no doubt these vibrant works will attract a lot of visitors to the region.”

A piece by Simon Degroot. Contributed

The Last Decade and Cut Together are now open at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and continue until Sunday, August 5.