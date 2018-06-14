Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EXHIBITION: Hobie Porter's exhibit The Last Decade tracks his painting over the last 10 years across several sites and a subsequent series of beautifully crafted landscapes.
EXHIBITION: Hobie Porter's exhibit The Last Decade tracks his painting over the last 10 years across several sites and a subsequent series of beautifully crafted landscapes. Justin Ealand
Whats On

Brush up on skills at workshop with artist

14th Jun 2018 9:14 AM

STUNNING landscapes and paper collages will be the feature of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery this month with award-winning artists Hobie Porter and Simon Degroot unveiling new exhibitions.

Porter's exhibition, The Last Decade, as suggested by the title, tracks his painting over the past 10 years across several sites and a subsequent series of beautifully crafted landscapes.

The region's artists have the chance to learn from this young master at a two-day workshop on June 23 and 24.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the gallery would host the workshop at the Chaverim Outdoor Environment and Education Centre.

"Budding painters can enjoy a rare opportunity to have Porter personally step them through all the layers of an oil painting across the weekend,” Cr Peters said.

"Whether you are an enthusiastic amateur or an experienced painter looking to brush up on your skills, this is a really special opportunity for local artists to work with someone so talented.

"It's not for the absolute beginner, but anyone who dabbles or loves to paint will learn so much from Hobie Porter”.

ART: Porter's Disturbance oil on polyester.
ART: Porter's Disturbance oil on polyester.

The workshop, which costs $260, includes overnight accommodation and meals. For details visit bundabergregional galleries.com.au or phone the gallery on 4130 4750.

At the gallery at the same time is Cut Together by Degroot.

An established mural artist from Brisbane, Degroot is also the 2018 winner of the Moreton Bay Art Prize.

"Degroot's work is already known to locals through his mural in the carpark of the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and now a wall painting and beautiful collage 'cut paper' artworks will hang in The Vault space,” Cr Peters said.

"We're so excited to have both artists in the gallery at one time.

"I have no doubt these vibrant works will attract a lot of visitors to the region.”

A piece by Simon Degroot.
A piece by Simon Degroot. Contributed

The Last Decade and Cut Together are now open at Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery and continue until Sunday, August 5.

art brag bundaberg whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    COLD CASE: Hunt for evidence in double murder stepped up

    premium_icon COLD CASE: Hunt for evidence in double murder stepped up

    News DETECTIVES investigating the 1993 homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel have conducted a two-day land search of the Kroombit Tops National Park.

    • 14th Jun 2018 8:23 AM
    LAW CHANGED: Tribute to families after Walkers Law passes

    LAW CHANGED: Tribute to families after Walkers Law passes

    Politics Parliament toughens penalties for careless driving causing death

    Manslaughter charge after Coast man killed in horror smash

    Manslaughter charge after Coast man killed in horror smash

    News POLICE allege the man was driving on the wrong side of the highway

    TRIAL: Man accused of jumping, 'stomping' on mate's throat

    premium_icon TRIAL: Man accused of jumping, 'stomping' on mate's throat

    News Court hears former drinking buddy allegedly bashed homeless man

    Local Partners