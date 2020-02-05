Menu
DINING: Alex and Jen Cameron from the Water St Kitchen are encouraging patrons to come in and experience their bottomless brunch (10am-12pm daily) for $45.
Brunch is a glass half full of bottomless mimosas

Rhylea Millar
5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
BRUNCH in Bundaberg will be served with a twist, with bottomless mimosas on the menu at a popular restaurant.

Owners of Water St Kitchen, Alex and Jen Cameron have been busy experimenting with their brand new brunch recipes and Summer inspired cocktails.

Customers can purchase any item from the breakfast menu and enjoy bottomless mimosas for one hour, during the month of February, for $45.

“Mimosas are such a delicious and refreshing drink, especially during the warmer months,” Ms Cameron said.

“We have had a lot of fun experimenting with different recipes.”

Flavours on offer include original with homegrown passionfruit, grapefruit and thyme and raspberry and rose.

Pair the refreshing drink with options like Belgium waffles, French toast with apple and praline or purple toast, served with beetroot puree, goats cheese, greens and poached eggs on a brioche bun.

Customers looking for a luxe experience can upgrade to the boujee brunch for bottomless glasses of Veuve Clicquot, for one hour, for $129.

Water St Kitchen is at 85 Water St.

For the full menu, visit waterstkitchen.com.au.

