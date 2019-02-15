Brumbies lock keen to fire

Blake Enever of the Brumbies wins a line out against the Reds at University of Canberra Oval last year.

Blake Enever of the Brumbies wins a line out against the Reds at University of Canberra Oval last year. Mark Nolan

RUGBY UNION: It's been over a year since he last donned green and gold, but it still remains a driving force behind a fruitful Super Rugby campaign for Buderim's Blake Enever.

The 27-year-old Brumbies lock will enter the fray of 2019 fixtures on Friday night when his side host the Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium.

While performing for the Brumbies was the focus, with the Rugby World Cup fast approaching in September, Enever was hopeful his efforts could land him another opportunity with the Wallabies.

He has two caps for the national squad, debuting against England at Twickenham in November 2017.

"For sure (chasing another call up), obviously you want to be playing good footy throughout the year and when it comes down to selection at the end of the year I'm sure they'll take a decent squad over for the world cup in Japan,” he said.

"There's not much more you can do besides hope for some game time during the year and just play your best.

"Obviously that would be awesome (to play for Wallabies again), it's always a driving factor.

"I'll just be trying to work hard during the year and be in the best possible position I can.”

Coming off a solid pre-season, Enever was hopeful the Brumbies could not only start the year in winning form tonight but maintain it to be in the mix for finals.

"The Rebels are a bit of a changed side coming into this year so everything is pretty interesting and it's going to be good to start the season strong against another Australian team,” he said.

"I think we can be pretty confident with how we've prepared for the game. The two trial wins were great and blokes are coming through with some minutes in those games and we've had some pretty solid training blocks so we're just going to go out and hopefully put it all together and try and put the Rebels away in round one.”

Enever was pleased with how performed last year, and was hungry to continue the momentum this campaign.

"I had a bit of a slow start selection-wise but then I think ended up with 11 or so starts throughout the year and was probably the most game time I've had so I was happy with how it went,” he said.

”Obviously disappointed we missed the finals last year but hopefully as a squad this year that's definitely going to be our goal.”

He said fellow Coast product Josh Mann-Rea was also in prime form and keen for a good year on field.

”He's still in great shape for his age and he's great to have around and really important to the squad and adds a lot of experience,” Enever said.

”He's had a good pre-season so he'll be keen to rip in as well.”