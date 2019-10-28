Bruce still has it at top grade

CRICKET: “I’m still quite chuffed I can still play the top grade at my age.”

Norths cricketer Bruce Worthington isn’t just making up the numbers when it comes to play in Division 1 for his club.

He’s still bamboozling players half his age and showing them a thing of two.

Worthington is the oldest player, at 58, to play in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

He almost has two decades on the next player in the competition and is one of only 28 players to take a wicket in the Cup so far.

“Norths have wanted me to continue and I want to continue to play at the highest level for as long as I can,” he said.

“Todd (Sommerfeld) wants me to do a job, slow things down at one end and take a wicket or two as well.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing.”

Worthington said the passion to continue comes from the motivation to play in as many teams as he can.

He’s currently in the Wide Bay Veterans over-50 team and was recently selected for Queensland in the over-50s team that will compete in Perth at the nationals next month.

“I still enjoy the game,” he said.

“Playing for Vets gives me a goal and some targets I can strive to.

“I’m not out of my depth.”

Norths played Maryborough and won last week and Worthington said the team environment is similar to what took the team to back-to-back Division 1 titles in 2017 and 2018.

He hopes this year the side can win again as he doesn’t know how long he’s got.

“I think it’s getting pretty close to it ending in Division 1,” he said.

“I don’t know whether it will be this year.

“But one of my goals is to be playing first grade when I am 60.”