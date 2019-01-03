Menu
ROAD WORKS: The Department of Transport and Main Roads have released a map of work sites across the region.
Bruce Hwy roadworks: Where Bundy drivers can expect delays

Toni Benson-Rogan
3rd Jan 2019 12:17 PM
DON'T get caught out on your next trip with this guide on Bruce Highway road works in the region.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has released a map to pinpoint parts of the Bruce Highway currently undergoing safety works in the Wide Bay Burnett district.

"To assist motorists to plan their travels and potentially seek alternative routes, this map plots work locations and provides estimated travel delays,” the map reads.

PLAN AHEAD: Delays on the Bruce Highway could hinder your trip for up to 20 minutes.
Expect medium delays on the highway at Isis Central, in between Booyal and Apple Tree Creek, with average waiting times between 5-10 minutes.

From mid-January, there will also be medium delays at Damascus, just north of Gin Gin. Allow between 5-10 minutes for that roadwork site as well.

At this time, there are no other roadworks to interfere with travel plans until just before Curra in the Gympie region where private developer works are taking place.

Before hitting the road, motorists are advised to call 13 19 40 for up-to-date information on road closures or check qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

