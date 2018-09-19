Bruce Hwy grinds to halt as crash sparks major congestion

THE Bruce Highway resembles a 10km carpark south of Caloundra after a car has careened into a ditch separating the north and southbound lanes.

The incident has occurred 3-4km south of the Caloundra turn off and is causing delays in excess of 30 minutes.

Commuter Jeff Addison said police were in attendance.

One lane has now been closed as emergency workers attempt to extricate a patient from the vehicle.

The crash has occurred near Bells Creek.