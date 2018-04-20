Menu
Gridlock as multi-vehicle crash blocks Bruce Hwy

Francesca Mcmackin
by
20th Apr 2018 6:33 AM

UPDATE: A motorist has been taken to hospital after two vehicles collided, with one overturning in the crash. 

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the crash was reported about 6am at Forest Glen, just south of the Maroochydore and Nambour exit. 

Paramedics took one motorist to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries. 

The other driver declined treatment or transport to hospital. 

The crash sent the southbound lanes into chaos, but the gridlock is slowly easing.

BREAKING: The Bruce Highway has ground to a halt this morning after a crash blocked a lane. 

The crash was reported on the highway at Forest Glen, just south of the Maroochydore and Nambour exit. 

Motorists report a car has gone off the road at the scene, in the southbound lanes. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has reported the crash has blocked at least one lane. 

Southbound drivers can now expect delays of at least six minutes. 

More to come. 

