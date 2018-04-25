Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Major gridlock on the Bruce Hwy after a multi-vehicle crash.
Major gridlock on the Bruce Hwy after a multi-vehicle crash.
News

Multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash sparks 'significant' gridlock

Matty Holdsworth
by
25th Apr 2018 7:50 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A CRASH on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah this morning presented Queensland Ambulance Service officers with an unusual scenario on arrival.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at 6.15am, but paramedics were unable to locate the patient.

The northbound crash affected traffic towards the Coast causing morning delays for motorists.

Then just before 7am, the paramedics were called to another crash in the same area.

That second crash involved two vehicles with three patients being assessed.

It is still yet to be determined whether the two crashes are linked.

Queensland Police have reported the traffic congestion on the Bruce as "significant" and advise motorists to use caution on the roads. 

Motorists heading south to Brisbane say the traffic is banked all the way past Caboolture. 

More to follow.

bruce highway crash editors picks elimbah queensland ambulance service road safety sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ANZAC DAY: Thousands in Bundy pay their respects to diggers

    ANZAC DAY: Thousands in Bundy pay their respects to diggers

    News THOUSANDS of residents have gathered across the Bundaberg region this morning to pay their respects to the soldiers who fought for a better world.

    • mattycqnews
    First visitors arrive on new four-day rail, rum, reef tour

    First visitors arrive on new four-day rail, rum, reef tour

    Travel Tour package to put region on rail trail map

    • mattycqnews
    • 25th Apr 2018 11:46 AM
    ANGER: Canegrowers says vegetation laws 'nail in the coffin'

    ANGER: Canegrowers says vegetation laws 'nail in the coffin'

    Environment Farmer fury at change

    • mattycqnews
    • 2 Timothy
    Bundy crash: Motorbike collides with kangaroo

    Bundy crash: Motorbike collides with kangaroo

    Breaking Two taken to hospital after crashing into a kangaroo

    • mattycqnews

    Local Partners