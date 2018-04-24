Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash causes delays as 21,000 litres of oil spills

Emma Reid
by
24th Apr 2018 4:51 PM

THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.

Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said initial reports were the driver of the sedan pulled out into the path of the truck, causing it to crash.

The crash happened about just after 2pm and the southbound land was blocked by the spill.

"The 21,000 litres of crude oil spilled all over the road," Sgt Morgan said.

 

CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed

"We are now down to one land of traffic and it's expected to be this way into the night as it gets cleaned up."

Sgt Morgan said it was a timely reminder to be vigilant on the roads.

"A foreign national was in the wrong and pulled out in front of truck," she said.

"It was a brilliant effort from the truck driver as it could have been a fatal."

The highway is down to one lane while emergency services clean the scene.

Environmental services are working to clear the oil from the environment.

bruce highway bundaberg crude oil gin gin road closed sharon morgan traffic crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    It takes 10 years to become a Bundy local, say locals

    It takes 10 years to become a Bundy local, say locals

    News LOCALS have spoken and it turns out it takes 10 years to become a Bundabergian.

    • 24th Apr 2018 4:31 PM
    COURT: No stopping massive fine

    COURT: No stopping massive fine

    Crime Reece Christopher Griffin appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court

    Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region

    Where to catch an Anzac Day service in the region

    Whats On From Bargara to Childers and around the region

    WAR HERO: Sister a woman of constant bravery

    WAR HERO: Sister a woman of constant bravery

    Whats On Road to Victory exhibition

    Local Partners