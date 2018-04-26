Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bruce Highway crash senior sergeant David Parnell
News

76yo Hampden man killed in Bruce Highway smash

campbellgellie
by campbellgellie
28th Jan 2018 8:49 AM | Updated: 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 2pm: Police have confirmed a 76-year-old Hampden man has died following a three-vehicle traffic crash in Glenella this morning.

Around 7.45am the three vehicles collided while travelling on the Bruce Highway.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 76-year-old Hampden man, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man aged 67 was taken to the Mackay Base Hospital for treatment while the driver of the third vehicle, a 62-year-old Yeppoon man was not physically injured in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER: A MAN has died in a head on crash on the Bruce Hwy just outside of Mackay this morning.

Police were called just before 8am to the crash at Glenella.

Senior Sergeant David Parnell said the man was ejected from the car during the crash.

Paramedics worked on the man to try and save him but were unable to.

The two people in the other car have been transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The Bruce Highway will be closed for hours.

Campbell Gellie
bruce highway crash editors picks head on collision
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man snaps arm after colliding with roo

    premium_icon GRAPHIC IMAGES: Man snaps arm after colliding with roo

    News AN ANZAC Day not to forget after Bundy man collides with kangaroo.

    • 26th Apr 2018 4:00 PM
    This man could help break and enter investigation

    This man could help break and enter investigation

    Crime The man is about 30 years old with a light brown complexion

    • 26th Apr 2018 4:02 PM
    AMBITIOUS PLAN: Bringing Asian tourists to Bundy

    premium_icon AMBITIOUS PLAN: Bringing Asian tourists to Bundy

    Lifestyle Plan for tourist operators lure visitors

    Local Partners