Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
Bruce Hwy closed after second truck rollover in hours

Jessica Cook
by
5th Jul 2019 7:10 AM
THE Bruce highway is closed in both directions after a truck and vehicle crash about 10km south of Tairo.

Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway at 5.53am.

Two patients are being assessed with  no serious injuries reported.

A Queensland Policeman said to avoid the area.

This is the second accident at Tiaro in hours after two trucks have been involved in a incident on the Bruce Highway Thursday night

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway. 

MORE TO COME.

