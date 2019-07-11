Bruce Hwy car chase suspect in critical condition

Mr Hammond was shot by SERT officers and run over by a passing caravan after the alleged crime spree came to a dramatic end.

THE man suspected of involvement in a wild police chase along the Bruce Highway after an alleged crime spree yesterday is in a critical condition under police guard.

Dylan Matthew Hammond, 25, was rushed to hospital after he was shot by specialist police and run over by a passing caravan when the police chase reached a dramatic end on the Bruce Highway at Parklands, north of Nambour.

The Hervey Bay man's alleged crime spree began in the Wide Bay area about 6.30am on Wednesday and ended in front of hundreds of onlookers about 10am.

Police have alleged Mr Hammond stole a Holden Colorado ute at knifepoint from a home at Hervey Bay before dumping it and allegedly attempting to steal another car from a woman at Tinana.

The Bruce Highway was closed for several hours. John McCutcheon

According to police, the woman refused and was stabbed in her hand in a struggle. Mr Hammond then allegedly fired shots at the woman before fleeing the scene.

It's further alleged Mr Hammond went into another home at Tinana and stole a white sedan, which was driven at speed towards the Sunshine Coast before it was intercepted by police.

Officers from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) shot Mr Hammond in the hip during a confrontation and, as he laid bleeding on the ground, he was run over by a passing caravan.

Mr Hammond was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, and after undergoing surgery overnight, is in a critical condition this morning. John McCutcheon

Mr Hammond underwent surgery at Sunshine Coast University Hospital overnight and his condition has worsened, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

He is in a critical condition and remains under police guard.

The Daily understands a bedside hearing is due to take place so police can lay formal charges.