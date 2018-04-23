Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bruce Hwy: $800m to fast-track billion-dollar upgrade

23rd Apr 2018 12:58 PM

BREAKING: A billion-dollar upgrade of the Bruce Hwy will be fast-tracked after the Federal Government today allocated $800 million to the project.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal MP Llew O'Brien will officially announce the allocation of $800 million in Federal Government funding to begin construction of the 26km Section D this afternoon.

The project involves a 62km realignment and upgrade of the Bruce Highway to four lanes between Cooroy and Curra, including a bypass of Gympie, and is among Queensland's highest priority road projects.

It is designed to meet strategic transport needs of the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions well into the future.

State Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Labor Government to now honour its pre-election pledge of the $200 million it will need to chip in for the massive, game-changing undertaking.

bruce highway editors picks roadworks upgrade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police say carjacker stole car before targeting mum at shops

    Police say carjacker stole car before targeting mum at shops

    Breaking POLICE say the man responsible for carjacking a mother and son at Hinkler Central had earlier carjacked a good Samaritan.

    'IT COULD LOOK LIKE SNOW': Possible hailstorms for Bundy

    'IT COULD LOOK LIKE SNOW': Possible hailstorms for Bundy

    Weather Pridictions of hail for this afternoon

    Dead end defence: Bundy court slams man's traffic excuse

    Dead end defence: Bundy court slams man's traffic excuse

    Crime Magistrate says 'law of averages' excuse shows he's 'not getting it'

    Man hospitalised after suspect encounter with deadly animal

    Man hospitalised after suspect encounter with deadly animal

    Environment There is no known antidote for this sting.

    Local Partners