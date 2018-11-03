Rollover causing major delays on Bruce Highway

A UTE has rolled on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane, causing major delays for traffic heading south, and making things worse for motorists heading north on the already-busy Sunshine Coast-bound motorway.

The incident happened about 11am at Murrumba downs in the southbound lanes just after the North Lakes on-ramp and police are warning motorists to expect delays and congestion.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics are treating patients who all managed to get themselves out of the vehicle.

There were no serious injuries.

Police and emergency services are attending reports of a vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy at Murrumba Downs. Expect delays with 2 lanes closed. @7NewsBrisbane pic.twitter.com/PVer7dqka9 — Mac Lyon (@MacLyon7) November 3, 2018

Traffic in the southbound lanes is backed up almost as far back as the Plantation Road overpass, while motorists heading north on the Gateway Motorway are experiencing delays stretching back past Depot Road at Bracken Ridge.

Northbound traffic on Gympie Arterial Road is also being affected, with queues stretching back to Linkfield Road.

South of Brisbane, motorists heading to the Gold Coast are also experiencing delays, with heavy traffic stretching back 22 kilometres from Helensvale to Yatala.

A multivehicle crash in the northbound lanes at Yatala, between exits 41 and 38 is also causing problems for motorists heading towards Brisbane.

More to come.