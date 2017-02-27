Bruce Highway improving thanks to funding boost

Bruce Highway roadworks at Tinana - looking south from the Iindah Rd West overpass at detour being used whilst the old Maryborough exit on the Bruce Highway is reconfiguered.

QUEENSLANDERS are finally getting a fair share of Commonwealth transport funding, with a new report finding a dramatic increase in spending over the past 12 years.

An Infrastructure Association of Queensland draft report has found the Commonwealth funding share for transport infrastructure has increased from a low of 25 per cent in 2005 to almost a 50-50 share with the State Government in 2016-17.

Major road projects have driven the spend, including eight Bruce Highway upgrades.

An analysis by The Courier-Mail of 14 major road projects between now and 2020 has found the Commonwealth is chipping in $5.48 billion for projects valued at $7.53 billion - almost 72 per cent of the total.

RACQ executive general manager Paul Turner said the figures represented long overdue commitments from a federal level to improving Queensland's roads.

"At the time we started receiving funding, the Bruce Highway was the worst and most dangerous piece of highway in the country,” he said.

"We were underdone for many years as (federal) funding went to the Pacific and Hume highways in NSW and Victoria.

"Federal funding for the Bruce has made a big difference so that's a big tick to Canberra.

"The state is still contributing but it's fair to say the percentage of federal funding has increased.”

The IAQ study said Queensland was becoming "increasingly reliant on the Commonwealth to fund its transport infrastructure”.

But Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said as the most decentralised state Queensland spends more on roads than any other state.

"We continue to invest in roads and transport projects, with almost $20 billion programmed over four years,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the Turnbull Government was committed to Queensland.

Mr Chester said the right transport infrastructure could save lives and support the state's future growth.