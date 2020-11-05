Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 8:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for witnesses in motorbike crash investigation

        Premium Content Call for witnesses in motorbike crash investigation

        News A 28-year-old rider from Avenell Heights remains in a critical condition.

        UPDATED: Truckie dies in Burnett Heads rollover

        Premium Content UPDATED: Truckie dies in Burnett Heads rollover

        News The Forensic Crash Unit is at scene as investigations into the crash continue

        WANTED: Warrant issued as death investigation continues

        Premium Content WANTED: Warrant issued as death investigation continues

        News Police consider Daniel Baumgart to be dangerous and warn against approaching him...

        ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Property ‘As soon as we list them, they’re sold’: Cattle listings in the North Burnett and...