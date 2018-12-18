Fiery head on crash closes highway

Emergency services on scene of Tuesday’s crash between a truck and car on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Kyle Evans

UPDATE 6.30PM:

AT LEAST one person has died in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Townsville.

The crash at Guthalungra, 8km north of Bowen, has shut the highway in both directions.

Police confirmed a truck carrying pine timber and car collided head on about 5pm.

The driver of the car has died at the scene, police confirmed.

It is unknown if the car was carrying any passengers.

The truck driver is physically unharmed.

It is understood the timber caught alight, causing metre-high flames.

Due to the location of the crash, police are unable to redirect traffic.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The highway will be closed for at least three hours.



EARLIER

A FIERY head on crash has closed the Bruce Highway in both directions south of Townsville.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to a head on crash between a car and a truck about 5pm.

The crash occurred about 10km south of Guthalungra on the highway.

Earliy indications are both vehicles have been engulfed in fire with witnesses reporting flames up to 50m high.