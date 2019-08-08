Menu
Bundaberg residents woke to a blanket of fog this morning.
Weather

Brrrrrr: When Bundy's temps will plummet to 5 degrees

Geordi Offord
by
8th Aug 2019 10:26 AM
JUST when you thought winter had been and gone a cold snap is making its way to the Bundaberg region.

From tomorrow the temperatures will gradually start to fall before the warmer change comes in late next week.

The change in weather is thanks to a cold front making its way up from the southern states.

Livio Regano from the Bureau of Meteorology said the coolest days would be on Sunday and Monday.

"We'll see temperatures of 25 degrees on Saturday with Sunday getting to 22, Monday morning will be about five degrees,” he said.

"Things will recover slowly, so we'll see these temperatures for the most part of next week.

"The temperature won't just drop in one day it'll happen over a few days.”

Bundaberg was also blanketed in some thick fog this morning thanks to moisture in the air.

"A lot of places had fog after the rain in the region yesterday, but even places that didn't have much rain got a fair bit of fog because of the moisture in the air,” he said.

