Brrr, it's beginning to feel a bit like winter

COOLER WEATHER: Greg and Jean Pershouse warm up with a coffe at Arrow Bean Espresso Bar.

AFTER wild weather lashed the region this week, Bundaberg residents were able to wake up feeling fresh yesterday as a cool change welcomed the day.

According to Weatherzone spokesman Graeme Brittain, humidity levels were lower than usual and temperatures were a few degrees cooler than the monthly average.

"Bundaberg had a minimum temperature of about 18 degrees, which is two degrees lower than the average monthly temperature for March,” he said.

"Now that ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie has moved off shore, in its wake cooler air has been drawn up from the south.”

"That has introduced cooler air mass and less humid conditions as well.”

Mr Brittain said although temperatures would remain on average from here on in, the lower humidity levels, which are currently sitting at about 50%, were likely to stick around for the next few days.

"Temperatures will peak at 30 degrees for next few days and drop to a minimum of 20 degrees,” he said.

"With the reduction in humidity, it will feel a lot more pleasant.

"As we move further into April, the minimum temperatures will start to move down to 17.5 degrees and 27 degrees for maximum temperatures.”

Mr Brittain said Bundaberg could expect fairly fine skies, with only a slight chance of a shower or two and some wind into the weekend.

"Wind will ease through Friday and will remain mostly light on Saturday and then pick up again on Sunday,” he said.

"It is looking to be 15-20kmh winds tomorrow and 20-30kmh winds on Sunday.”

WINDY WEATHER: Jeff McQualter keeps an eye on the wind. Mike Knott BUN310317WIND2

FORECAST