BRRR: Clear skies cause for nippy weather but will it last?

COOL CHANGE: Bundaberg residents might have felt a little chilly waking up this morning with cooler temperatures recorded overnight.

IF YOU woke up with the blankets up around your ears this morning, you weren't the only one.

Bundaberg definitely felt much more chilly than usual, but despite the cool change, the Bureau of Meteorology said it was less than one degree lower than the monthly average.

"It got to a minimum of 16.7 degrees overnight,” BoM spokesman Jim Richardson said.

"The average is usually around 17.5 degrees for this time of year.”

Mr Richardson said the weather felt cooler because of clear skies and south westerly winds.

"It looks like it was pretty clear overnight in Bundy and there was also a bit of cooler air draining off land and into the ocean,” he said.

"Overnight we had those south westerly winds just pushing a bit of cooler air further inland.

Clear skies and a cool change is a welcome relief after last week's high humidity and muggy conditions, but it won't last too long.

According to BoM, hot weather and partly cloudy conditions are predicted for the week ahead.

"Bundaberg will reach 30 degrees today with clear skies,” Mr Richardson said.

"We do have the possibility of a shower on Wednesday with 28 degrees.

"It will remain partly cloudy for the rest of the week and will be clearing up into Sunday and Monday.”

Mr Richardson said tonight, the weather won't be as cool, with minimum temperatures expected to get down to 20 degrees and remain that way for the rest of the week.