BRRR: Clear, cool weather and showers on the way

CLEAR CONDITIONS: BoM is forecasting clear and cool weather this week for Bundaberg with showers possible towards the weekend. Picture: Mike Knott

THE weather may be clear with the end of winter close, but don’t put away your jumpers and gumboots yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting cooler temperatures and more showers this week.

It comes after 34mm of rain fell over Bundaberg during the weekend.

BoM Meteorologist Peter Markworth the rain came as a result of an upper trough moving across bringing with it rainfall and tropical moisture from the north.

“There was a bit of a cloud band which brought some substantial rain over the southern districts of Queensland,” he said.

“That moved to the south east on Friday which brought quite a bit of rain.”

Mr Markworth said the weather was expected to stay clear for most of the working week, with the potential for more rain next weekend.

He said the temperatures would also drop before gradually warming up again.

“Today Bundaberg dropped to 10 degrees in the morning and will dip again to 8 degrees in the morning as the winds ease,” he said.

“The weather is expected to stay pretty clear during the week with cool temperatures and sunny conditions.”

Mr Markworth said there was also the possibility of fog later in the week.

“Fog is usually expected after decent rainfall, you really need moisture,” he said.

“It’s not too likely over the next few days but potentially later in the week.”