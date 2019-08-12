Menu
FROSTY WEATHER: Bundaberg dropped to 5.3 degrees just before 6am.
BRRR: Bundy temperatures plummet as cold snap hits

Geordi Offord
12th Aug 2019 12:02 PM
THE winter chill is lingering around Bundaberg with a below average temperature recorded this morning.

The Rum City dropped to an icy 5.3 degrees just before 6am this morning, 5.5 degrees below the average August minimum.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong from the Bureau of Meteorology said the temperatures would be frosty again in the morning.

"A dry air mass has made its way up from the south bringing those cool temperatures with it,” she said.

"The days will be relatively pleasant, it'll get to 22 degrees in Bundaberg today.

"The temperatures will slowly creep up during the week as moisture comes back towards the coast.”

Meanwhile, Gayndah dropped to a chilly 2.5 degrees this morning.

Maryborough fell to a cold 1.7 degrees.

On the coast, Hervey Bay recorded its coldest morning of this year at 2.8 degrees.

