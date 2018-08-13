Brown snake caught in South Bundy entertainment area

SNAKES ABOUT: Buckleys Snake Relocation Services Snake Catcher, Andrew Buckley removes a giant eastern brown snake from a property at Apple Tree Creek.

SNAKES ABOUT: Buckleys Snake Relocation Services Snake Catcher, Andrew Buckley removes a giant eastern brown snake from a property at Apple Tree Creek. Contributed

IT'S a common belief snakes hibernate during the winter months and those who fear the slithery legless creatures can be carefree in this time.

But, not in the Sunshine State, where the warmer winters see the reptiles go into brumation, which means the animals become lethargic and don't quite enter hibernation.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Snake catcher Andrew Buckley relocated a 1.5m brown snake from South Bundaberg at the weekend and warned they were about all-year round.

"Snakes don't hibernate in Australia they just slow down in the winter months," he said.

"With our warmer winter we have seen a steady flow of snakes."

The snake sought shelter behind a bench in an undercover entertainment area from "some active birds".

He said this brown snake was an average length for the town area, compared to the larger serpents he found in the country areas outside Bundaberg.

One memorable relocation took place at Apple Tree Creek, where a property owner had lost two dogs to a large eastern brown snake.

Instead of killing the snake the owner called for it to be removed from its home under a large water tank.

"It was one of those experiences where the owner respected the snake even after it had killed his dogs," Mr Buckley said.

"But he knew the dogs had most likely pestered the snake."

Mr Buckley has been catching snakes in the Wide Bay region for the past three years and said the message was clear.

"Snakes are often mellow up until the point they feel threatened," he said.

"People don't have to call me - just don't interfere with the snake."

The reptile enthusiast said it was important to teach the younger generations about snakes.

"Education is the best tool," Mr Buckley said.

"We live in Australia - we teach kids how to cross the road and we need to make sure we teach them about snakes and other reptiles too."

Buckleys Snake Relocation Services Snake Catcher can be found on Facebook.