Brown and gold in Finn’s blood

Former Hawthorn premiership hero Scott Maginness believes his son Finn is ready to pull on the brown and gold next year as the big-bodied draftee on Monday hit the training track for the start of pre-season.

The Hawks snapped up Finn with pick 29 in last week's national draft, matching a bid from North Melbourne for the father-son nominee who has deep-rooted links to the club.

Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Scott played 131 games for Hawthorn including the 1988 and 1989 premiership triumphs, while his father and Finn's grandfather Norm Maginness lined up in 64 senior games for the Hawks.

Finn's great-grandfather Don also trained with Hawthorn in the 1920s and was picked for a game but was unable to play because of work commitments on the railways.

"It's a good result. He's put in a lot of work so he deserves his chance," Scott said of Finn's selection.

"Potentially he can (play AFL next year). That's why they've picked him. They want him to make that step.

Finn Maginness (right) with fellow draftees Josh Morris and Will Day at Waverley Park. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm just pleased he's at Hawthorn. He's going to have some great coaches and mentors there who will get the best out of him.

"If he's good enough, he'll get in and play seniors next year. If he's not, it will take a bit longer. But I'm sure he's aiming to play next year."

Walking into Waverly Park after being drafted was hardly overwhelming for Finn, who had attended Hawthorn's pre-season camp 12 months ago and trained with the Hawks at times this year.

"Obviously I know a few of the boys so I've already built a few relationships here and with all the coaches. So it makes it a lot easier," Finn said.

Finn Maginness evades an opponent while playing for the Sandringham Dragons in the NAB League. Picture: Hamish Blair

However, the midfielder said the family connection made officially joining the club as a listed player extra special.

"I've gone for Hawthorn my whole life," Finn said.

"Dad played and then my grandpa played as well so it's been in the family for a while now.

"My grandpa was lost for words. He was crying, so it was pretty big for the family and dad was really proud as well."

Finn finished second in the 2km time-trial at the draft combine but said he was not putting too much pressure on himself to upset his new teammates on the track.

"I think Isaac Smith probably has me covered but I'll give it a crack and see what happens," Finn said.