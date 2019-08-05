Brothers' tight win over Easts

Brothers' Josaia Raboiliku about to get tackled.

Brothers' Josaia Raboiliku about to get tackled. Brian Cassidy

PAST Brothers remain the team to beat heading into round 16 of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade season.

A 24-20 win for Past Brothers over Eastern Suburbs on Saturday night leaves the side facing off against the Wallaroos next week.

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said his side had always been in contention but hasn't clicked yet, something he's hoping will happen when they shape up against the Waves next week.

"Despite losing the game I was pretty happy with the result,” O'Sullivan said.

Easts were five players down in round 15, a trend that's expected to continue into next round.

Despite the deficient numbers for next week, O'Sullivan said his team would be very strong heading into the finals.

He said the standout players for Easts on Saturday night included Matt Ross and Josaia Raboiliku for an impressive attack-defence balance.

The focus going into the next few rounds would be defence and execution, hoping the outfit would click again once numbers returned to the side.

"(Going to) focus on our defence in the ruck there,” O'Sullivan said.

Past Brothers led by six points at half time and only by four when all was said and done.

A lack of conversions let Easts down, with only two of four attempts successful.