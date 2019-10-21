Brothers survive scare to stay unbeaten

Talented cricketer Matt Jackson made a century in his first juniors game.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Simon Kelly last week told the NewsMail Matt Jackson was one of the best young players he’d seen at the club.

This week, Jackson showed why against Hervey Bay.

Brothers were in trouble at 4/28, chasing 141 after Hervey Bay made 140 batting first in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup match on Saturday.

Jackson then came in and topscored with 41, combining with Jamie Solano (25) for an 83-run stand to turn the game around.

Brothers player Josh McInnes (13) and Luke Solano (13) then guided the side home.

“He batted really well,” Brothers captain of the day Luke Solano said of Jackson.

“He had a good partnership with Jamie, it was a good little partnership.”

Kelly, who missed Saturday’s match went further in his assessment of Jackson.

“He’s a phenomenal batter,” he said.

“It’s an absolute privilege to have him. We know he will go on to bigger and better things.”

Jackson saving the innings almost did not happen as Hervey Bay dominated early on.

The side, batting first, raced to 2/103 as John Kosmidis (39) and Thomas Kidd provided the perfect platform for the opposition.

But Hervey Bay then struggled as it lost eight for 37 to crumble to be all out for 140.

“We could have kept them under 100,” Solano said.

“We dropped the two blokes that went on to make the most runs.

“Our fielding let us down.”

Solano said the batting was not good enough either and the team were lucky to survive and win.

He was one of the two not-out batsmen that got the winning runs.

But at times he was not sure the side was going to hold on and keep the wickets in hand.

“Coming down to the wire, I was a bit nervous,” Solano said.

“We’ve been batting really well recently but Saturday wasn’t our best.

“We had an off game and we need to do better than that.”

Brothers remain on top and is the only side in the competition.

The side will now play The Waves next week in a top of the table clash at Salter Oval.