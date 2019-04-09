Brothers still the best as comp gets better

Past Brothers Nichole Curtis braces for impact last week with Wallabys Bianca Connell. She scored two tries on Saturday.

LEAGUE: Past Brothers women's coach Rob McKeown says this year will be one of the toughest his side has faced to winning a Bundaberg Rugby League title.

But so far the challenge has been conquered by the side.

Brothers maintained its unbeaten start to the Intercity Bundy and Gladstone women's competition with a 30 to 24 win over Tannum in Gladstone.

In warm conditions the defending premiers in Bundaberg and winners of seven out of the past eight titles held off a late challenge from its Gladstone rivals to win its second match in a row.

"The girls made a flying start scoring the first two tries and controlling the game,” McKeown said.

"The girls then got tired towards the end, which almost cost us.”

McKeown said the side conceded tries after not being able to get players off quickly enough, which allowed Tannum to attack and score.

He admitted lessons were learnt on the day about when is the right time to make changes.

The difference in the end was the kicking boots of Nicole Curtis.

"She kicked five from five and won us the game, she was nailing them from everywhere,” he said.

"She scored two as well and was involved in others.”

While McKeown was pleased with his players, he was also happy with the referee on the day.

"The standard of refereeing was awesome,” he said.

"He was really good, he treated the players fairly and made calls that usually wouldn't be made in a women's competition." In other results, the Wallabys defeated The Waves Tigers 28-0 with Hervey Bay beating Valleys 30-6.