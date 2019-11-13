Brothers stay on top in the latest Power Rankings

CRICKET: For the first time in a couple of weeks there has not been much changes in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup ladder after last week’s results.

But do the top teams stay the same in the power rankings? Here is the list.

1. Brothers (1st last week)

Bit hard to change a team that is still unbeaten in the competition.

But the side has struggled in three of its past four games and has struggled to make totals in those matches.

No side has taken advantage of that, yet, and you have to respect a team that can win in any situation.

2. The Waves (2nd last week)

Did the job against Norths to push themselves away from the rest of the pack.

Sitting in a prime position to attack for a premiership.

3. Past Highs (5th last week)

Yes the side lost to Brothers, but was nonetheless impressive. They had three of their best players out and pushed Brothers all the way.

Just need to deliver that every week now to make finals.

4. Hervey Bay (6th last week)

Beats its Fraser Coast rivals and now moves one game from third. The side has only beaten Maryborough this season, so a win against a Bundy side is a must.

5. Norths (3rd last week)

Could have created a nice gap between themselves and those competing for finals but failed to do it against The Waves. Had a solid platform but the middle order cost the side again.

6. Maryborough (4th last week)

Undid all the hard work over the past two weeks by losing to their rivals, Hervey Bay.

Needs at least two wins from final four to make it now.