Brothers stand tall for finals win

Brothers wicket keeper Luke Solano congratulates Harrison Kuorikoski after he claimed the wicket of Past Highs player Hayden Pope.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Simon Kelly knows on another day his side would not be in a grand final this weekend.

Instead, Brothers could easily be enjoying their off-season.

The Brethren qualified for the Division 1 premiership final in two-day Bundy cricket by surviving a thriller against Past Highs.

The side actually won the contest twice but almost lost it as well.

Brothers bowling first bowled out Past Highs for 195, with Andrew Porter taking three wickets.

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski made 65, with Dale Steele adding 51.

Brothers in reply were cruising to the target with Jarrod Laycock (57) and Mitch Parson (68) putting on a partnership.

The grand finalists from last year then lost 4/18 to collapse to 5/149.

Brothers got to the total but were bowled out for 213 early on the second day.

Past Highs then batted but were bowled out for 95, setting Brothers a chase of 78 to win outright.

But there was one more twist as Brothers lost early wickets to be 3/6.

The side then fell to 6/39 before Sam Pearson (28) and Josh McInnes (10) guided the team home with three wickets to spare.

“Credit to Past Highs, they had a great bowling attack,” Kelly said.

“There were a bit of nerves, especially when I had to go out there at 3/6.

“For us it was about putting up a platform up and going pretty slow, making them tired.”

It eventually worked but Kelly did have moments where he thought the game was done.

“There were plenty, lots of them,” he revealed.

“They were there on Saturday afternoon as well.”

But Kelly knew the Past Highs’ weaknesses would keep them in the hunt.

“We’ve always known their batting is their weakness,” he said.

“But full credit to Past Highs for the contest.”

Brothers will now play The Waves in the grand final this weekend.

For Past Highs the loss was painful to take, especially as a win would have put them into their first grand final.

“It was a very tough loss to take, I believed all weekend we had a chance even heading into Sunday afternoon,” Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said.

“We just didn’t make enough runs on the Saturday, there was just to many low scores around a couple of big scores and it wasn’t good enough.”

Lankowski said the loss showed the club was inching closer to the top in Division 1 Bundaberg cricket.

“The club is on the way up and that’s the most exciting part,” he said.

“The team playing this year have said they will be back next year.”

The final starts Saturday.