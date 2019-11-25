Brothers slips up for the first time

CRICKET: It’s amazing what can happen in a week of cricket.

The Waves put themselves back into calculations for the minor premiership in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup after a 105-run win over Maryborough.

The premiers in three grades in Bundaberg competitions last year batted first and made 202 with Michael Loader (44) and Chris Duff (39) providing valuable runs.

Duff then took four wickets with the ball to help dismiss the Fraser Coast side for 97 in reply.

It is the third time the side has bowled out an opposition for under 100 in the competition.

“It’s really nice to bounce back with a win,” The Waves captain Luke Owen said.

“I’m proud of the effort of the side. We trained really hard and some players had extra training sessions during the week.”

Owen said it was not panic stations after losing the week before against Past Highs.

But it was important, for him and the team, to respond.

“Maryborough bowled well and we fought hard to make more than 200 on a tough wicket,” he said.

“Caleb Szegfu and Mitch Waters bowled well and then Chris Duff was able to capitalise and take four wickets.”

The Waves is now within striking distance of Brothers for top spot with two rounds to go in the regular season.

The sides face each other this week with the winner in pole position to claim the minor premiership, heading into the finals.

“We should have probably beaten them (Brothers) in the first time we clashed,” Owen said.

“But we’re worried about our side and what we can do.”

There is more on the Brothers loss to Hervey Bay on page 30.

The two sides will battle each other next Saturday at Salter Oval at 11am.