Brothers seal minor premiership with win over The Waves

Brothers’ Adam Harber goes out for a rare golden duck earlier this season. He was the top scorer last Saturday.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Simon Kelly says there could be a change in the batting order, heading into the finals starting in less than two weeks.

Brothers player Adam Harber top scored with 68 in the middle order to guide the Brethren to the minor premiership in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup after a win over The Waves.

The ladder leaders made 248 from its 45 overs before restricting The Waves to 8/229 from their 45 overs.

Dean Krebs took three wickets for the minor premiers as Matt Jackson also contributed 56.

But the performance of Harber really impressed Kelly.

“It’s the first time he’s batted in the middle order after usually opening,” Kelly said.

“He made a good 60 so we might look at that, keeping him down the middle order.”

Kelly said the performance was a good response after losing for the first time all season the previous week against Hervey Bay.

“It was a good reality check for us,” Kelly said.

“We talk about attitude and wanting to win and we didn’t do that last week.

“This week the goal was to claim the minor premiership and go out there and beat The Waves.”

Kelly said their was still room for improvement from the side heading into the finals.

“We should have beaten them by more,” he said.

“We did drop Brendan who went on to make more than 60.

“We should have let them score no more than 200.”

Brothers will end its regular season matches against Norths this weekend at Salter Oval at 11am.

The Waves captain Luke Owen said the sides fielding let them down.

“We bowled pretty well but dropped three catches,” Owen said.

“That’s 20 to 30 runs there, which is the game.”

Owen said some of the middle order, including himself and Ryan Norton not making runs didn’t help.

But there were positives during the contest.

“Caleb Szegfu bowled well with a bowler short that we had on the day,” Owen said.

“It was also a slow wicket, so we toiled hard.

“Our opening partnership was also great, we got to about 80.”

The Waves will now travel to Hervey Bay to play their final match of the season.

The side will be without a few players because of under-18 Wide Bay representative duty.

“We’ll be going out to win,” Owen said.

“Hervey Bay is probably one of the most in form sides in the competition right now.

“So we’ll reset pick a few players and won’t take them lightly.”

The Waves will play Hervey Bay at Keith Dunne Oval at 11am.

There will be more on the cricket season in tomorrow’s NewsMail and later in the week.