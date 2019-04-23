Brothers pushing forward

NOT GIVING UP: Nick Golusin tackles Tien Nguyen as he crosses the line for Past Brothers in their round three match at Salter Oval.

NOT GIVING UP: Nick Golusin tackles Tien Nguyen as he crosses the line for Past Brothers in their round three match at Salter Oval. Brian Cassidy

RUGBY LEAGUE: "We are not going anywhere."

These are the defiant words of Maryborough Brothers presidents Nick Golusin after his teams rough start to the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade season.

Brothers have lost their opening three games of the season without scoring a point and lost 128-0 to Past Brothers in one of the most lopsided score line's in years.

It has caused much discussion in the rugby league community.

But while Golusin said it was not ideal the side was still committed to the cause of playing in the top grade.

"We are lacking experience," he said.

"But the guys want to stick it out and do it together," he said.

Golusin and the club have an ally in BRL chairman Mike Ireland.

He understands the situation the club is in and is working with them to find solutions.

One will be to allow the Burnett Cutters to field their players in A-grade to help the club moving forward.

The Cutters are fielding a stand alone reserve grade side that is following Brothers A-grade in the competition, which allows the move to happen.

"The BRL are 100 percent behind Brothers and their efforts," Ireland said.

"They are only one or two good players short."

He said the side deserves the time to establish themselves, especially after dominating reserves before the side entered A-grade.

"People were complaining a few years ago when they were winning in reserve grade," Ireland said.

"To their credit they moved up to A grade and have been there ever since.

"They have never forfeited and don't see them doing it any time soon."

Golusin understands that his club is not the only one finding it difficult to recruit players to compete against the more financial clubs.

"I cannot be prouder of our players and our club," he said.

"We will never be in a position to pay our players and they play for the love of the game.

"Times are tough for all of the business community at present and we are lucky to have sponsors who stand by us."

Maryborough Brothers return home on Saturday night to face off against the Eastern Suburbs Magpies at Eskdale Park.