Brothers out to end their long drought

The Waves’ Luke Owen and Brothers’ Simon Kelly pose with the two trophies.

CRICKET: Brothers captain Simon Kelly is confident, physically and mentally, the side is ready to end its time in the cricket wilderness of not winning a title in Bundaberg.

The side will be aiming to win its first title in almost four years today and tomorrow, competing in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and the NewsMail Cup against The Waves.

Two losses in two days would extend the drought to four years with their next chance not coming until well into next year.

“Grand finals are different, they come with different intent, more nerves and more banter,” Kelly revealed.

“Our players, they need to work on the mental side of blocking that out and knowing their job and executing what they can do.”

Brothers during the season have been the best both last season and this season, winning minor premierships along the way.

But when the deciders come, The Waves have come out on top.

Kelly is confident last year’s losses in the three deciders has steeled the side for success.

“I believe losing three grand finals last year helps you to, you know what to expect and what to do to fix it,” he said.

“We’ve talked about it.

“We’re not happy, but excited to play The Waves in the final and we can make amends to what we did last year.

“We’re a more experienced team and they know what to expect and what to do.”

But the side still needs to execute everything perfectly.

Kelly said that starts with his bowlers and shutting down The Waves top order.

Brothers captain Simon Kelly holds both trophies the Division 1 teams will be competing for this weekend.

“Their batting line-up is the thing that could be the difference,” he said.

“Their bowling, I think we can handle it.

“There’s a few experienced cricketers in there that we need to make sure they don’t get a start.”

Kelly said it was time the drought ended for the club.

“It’s the reason you play, you want to win the competition,” he said.

“Now all we got to do is win it. “Hopefully our consistency throughout the year will put us in a good frame of mind to do it.

“Two from two is our goal for this weekend.”

The game starts at 11am at Salter Oval.