Brothers on top after Highs win

CRICKET: If you wanted to make a perfect start to a new competition, Brothers did just that on Saturday at Kendalls Flat.

Brothers defeated Past Highs by 189 runs in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup competitions.

Last year’s grand finalists in the Division 1 Bundy Cricket competition not only scored the most runs out of all teams in the new competition in the first week but then kept a side to the lowest total scored in the competition on Saturday.

Brothers, batting first, made 286 from their 45 overs as Jarrod Laycock made 84 and the top three combined to make 150 together.

Teenager Matt Jackson then scored his first half-century in Division 1 to get the team to a strong total.

Past Highs in reply were no match as they were bowled out for 97 with Andrew Porter taking four wickets and Josh McInnes taking three.

“We bowled very well I thought and kept them to a handy chase I was confident in on a deck and outfield that was quite ordinary and leaked runs,” Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski said.

“But we played short and a few including myself are carrying a few niggly injuries.”

Lankowski said that hurt them when it came to batting.

But he was confident it would all turn around despite the poor first performance.

“I’m sure all hands will be on deck in two weeks time when school holidays are over,” he said.

“We just need to go out there and play to our strengths and that’s just being enthusiastic with the young fellas we have in our team.”

“The positives are we got the first proper hit out and we can only improve here on in.”

Past Highs will take on The Waves in two weeks at Salter Oval with Brothers playing Hervey Bay at the same venue.