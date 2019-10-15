Brothers maintains unbeaten run after beating Maryborough

CRICKET: A year can be a long time depending on what you are trying to do.

For Brothers Cricket Club it believes that time has allowed it to become a genuine premiership contender.

Last year the side made all three Bundaberg competition finals but was unable to win one as Brothers could only win a minor premiership in the Division 1 competition.

This year, the side is on track to win at least one title.

The side maintained its unbeaten run in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup competition with an 80 run over Maryborough at Salter Oval on Saturday.

Batting first the side made 241 from its 45 overs before bowling out Maryborough for 161.

Brothers bowler Sam Pearson took four wickets with Mitchell Parsons (62) and Simon Kelly (53) getting in the runs.

“We’re in a good place, the squad is strong,” Brothers captain Kelly said.

“Everyone chipped in and at 3/180 we were in a good position to post a massive total but good bowling from Maryborough prevented that.”

Importantly the side won with its leading batter and bowler from last year, Dean Krebs and Jarrod Laycock, missing in the contest.

“We’re confident where we are,” Kelly said.

“We’ve got a good balance in the team with a lot of experience and youth involved.”

Kelly said the squad is now good enough to contend for the premiership and the time for getting trophies was now.

“A lot of players have been with us for at least two years,” Kelly said.

“Most are now in their third or fourth year and have finals experience.”

Kelly said the side was confident of continuing its form despite starting the season as the best team in the competition.

The team will now play the other Fraser Coast team this week, taking on Hervey Bay at Salter Oval on Saturday at 11am.