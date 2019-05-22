Brothers in name and in support too

UNBEATEN: Past Brother Jayden Alberts gets away from Maryborough's Travis Blake to cross the line.

UNBEATEN: Past Brother Jayden Alberts gets away from Maryborough's Travis Blake to cross the line. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: "What I've tried to do is build the club culture back into Brothers.”

Whatever has been done by Past Brothers president Logan Tanzer has so far worked a charm for the Bundaberg Rugby League team.

Past Brothers is unbeaten in all three competitions it has entered this season after the opening few rounds in the BRL.

The men's A-grade side is currently top of the table with four wins, the reserves are in the same position with the same amount of wins and the women's team is strong as well.

The women's side has won its first five matches to be on top in the new competition that involves three Gladstone sides.

Past Brothers success this season so far comes after a tough 2018 where the A-grade side missed the finals for the first time in more than a decade and the reserves failed to do it as well.

Tanzer said that provided the catalyst for change.

"Preseason we did the best we could to turn it around,” he said.

"We worked hard and got players like Brent Kuskey, Jayden Alberts and Matt Templeman back.

"I think our side sorely missed those played, they improve us tenfold.”

But it is more than just getting the players back.

Tanzer said the club culture of training had set a standard reflected in their performances so far.

"One of our team goals was to build the team defensively, not concede many points,” he said.

"We've worked hard in training and that's a credit to them for doing well with it so far.”

Past Brothers in A-grade has conceded just 26 points in four games.

Tanzer also paid credit to the women's side.

The side, despite the addition of three Gladstone teams this year, have remained at the top after winning seven of the last eight titles in the BRL.

"The Gladstone sides are making them better,” he said.

"They've been together for a number of years and know what it takes to be successful.

"They are doing really well.”

Brothers is now preparing to host its first round of the Bundaberg Rugby League at home since 2017.

The club will host five games in round eight on June 8 including the A-grade matches between Wests and East and Past Brothers against the Wallaroos.

The Roos and Brethren clash could be for top spot on the ladder. The women will then take centre stage later in the night with a main game against The Waves at 7.45pm.

"It's going to be excellent seeing the girls as the main game,” Tanzer said.

Entry will be a gold coin donation for all matches.