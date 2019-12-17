Brothers in arms, having a ball in multiple sports

Lachlan Kaplan, Harper Kaplan, Tyler Kaplan and Pace Kaplan are all budding sports stars and brothers as well.

SPORT: Over the next few years you might be seeing the Kaplan family a lot on the sporting fields in Bundaberg, dominating opposition.

In fact, the quartet of brothers are already doing it.

Tyler, 12, Lachlan, 10, Pace, 9, and Harper, 7, are either excelling or finding their feet in multiple sports, battling other kids their age and even each other for supremacy.

Pace and Tyler play the world game for Bingera, in under-9 and under-12 respectively, while also playing Futsal in their spare time.

Lachlan is involved in multiple sports including rugby league and touch for Brothers.

He also plays cricket for his school with oztag also getting his attention.

Harper started playing touch this year.

If that wasn’t enough, the Bundaberg Christian College student is aiming to do more with Aussie rules something he would like to do next year if he can.

“It’s fun,” Lachlan said of his passion for multiple sports.

“It’s good getting outside and getting active.”

His main focus though is on his rugby league and being inspired by his uncle, Michael Wise, to compete.

Wise has had a successful career with The Waves Tigers in the Bundaberg Rugby League, helping the side to the title in A-grade in 2018.

“He practices with me, throws the ball in the air and I catch it,” Lachlan said.

The 10-year-old plays on the wing.

“I try to stay out on the wing, because all the faster players are out on the wing,” Lachlan said.

“Then I can tackle them.”

His goals are to tackle more and get up on the line ready to play and defend next year.

Lachlan will also represent Bundaberg for the Bundy Bulldogs at the state cup next year.

He was looking forward to playing at the tournament on the Sunshine Coast.

Looking to join him representing Bundy and the state in future years is Tyler.

He had a successful year for his club, Bingera, scoring two goals in 19 games according to Football Bundaberg stats.

“I try to keep the ball off the opponent and score goals,” Tyler said.

“I’m more of an attacker.

“In soccer I scored two really good goals.”

Next year he hopes to improve on his shooting, which will hopefully lead to more goals.

He also gives back to the game he loves by being a referee during the weekend.

“I do reffing,” he said.

“In the soccer season, which is when I ref, we usually do it for one day a week.

“But you could possibly do it for two days.”

Pace is following in his footsteps, playing in under-9 for Bingera.

He is also involved in Futsal and like his favourite players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he likes to score goals.

“I kind of like it because it is fun,” he said.

“Futsal, I enjoyed it, and I love how my mum got me into it.”

For Harper, who only just started his sporting journey, the goal is simple next year when he will continue to play touch: score as many tries as he can.

“I have fun and I like running,” he said.

“(Scoring a try) is what I’m waiting for.

“I have scored a try but only in practices.

