Brothers hold on as The Waves fail to take their chances

TARGET: Brothers Bulldogs' Joel Saunders handballs during the clash against The Waves. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The Waves coach Klint Wagstaff says the team can only blame themselves for losing to their rivals for the second time this season.

The Eagles remain winless in the AFL Wide Bay senior competition after a 14-point loss to the Brothers Bulldogs at Brothers Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Waves had more scoring shots than the Bulldogs but kicked nine goals and 13 behinds compared to 12 goals and nine behinds for the Dogs.

The Bulldogs got in front at the start to lead by 17 points at the first change before The Waves fought back to reduce the margin to 15 at the main break.

Brothers then kicked away in the third term as The Waves kicked eight behinds.

The Eagles fought back with five final term goals but it was too little too late.

"At the end of the day our inaccuracy cost us dearly,” Wagstaff said.

"The third quarter was poor but our last quarter was one of the best all season.

"We had our opportunities but couldn't take them.”

The Waves now sit four games behind Brothers in the race for third and the last spot in the finals.

The Waves have a bye this week with Wagstaff revealing the players will be given a break away from football.

He said it was not ideal as the club was playing some of their best football this year but he hoped it reinvigorated the team before the second half of the year.

Brothers coach Jack Sickerdick admits they were lucky at times during the contest but the side did well at the start to build a lead.

"It was a physical tough contest,” he said.

"The Waves played well but we started well and was able to carry that through.”

Sickerdick was proud the side was able to secure its second straight win over The Waves this season.

"We're 4-4 now and we're happy with where we are going,” he said.

"I'm happy for the direction we are taking.”

Brothers will now take on Bay Power next week.

Bay Power defeated Hervey Bay by 76 points in the other game.