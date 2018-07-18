Menu
LEAGUE ACTION: Past Brothers Mathew Ohlbrecht is tackled by Maryborough Brothers player Dalton Harry.
Rugby League

Brothers have chance to play heart breaker

Matthew McInerney
by
18th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
LEAGUE: Past Brothers' finals hopes may lie in the hands of one of Bundaberg Rugby League struggling sides.

The Bundaberg club slipped out of the top five after Easts Magpies' shock win against Waves Tigers last week.

They were expected to bounce back to form against Maryborough Brothers, who sit second last with just one win on its record, but the Heritage City club almost embarrassed the defending premiers.

Past Brothers escaped 26-22 in the end, but Maryborough Brothers coach Alex Dreger said it was one of the few occasions the score reflected his side's performance.

"I think it was an opportunity gone, but only because we played so well,” he said. "All season we have felt we were competitive in games but just not competitive on the scoreboard. This time we did both.”

Dreger believed his side benefited from a healthy crowd filled with former players, life members, and the club's sponsors.

A bizarre draw means they will face off again at Eskdale Park this week, but the earlier kick-off time - 12.50pm on Saturday - could play into the home side's hands.

"We will do a few things differently but they'll be more up for it knowing they have to win,” Dreger said.

"We had a good chance to watch how they play so we'll be able to change a few things.

"The earlier kick-off doesn't change to much with us, our fitness is okay. I think it might work more in our favour as they'll have to be up earlier to travel (to Maryborough).”

Maryborough Brothers will welcome back forward Mason Atkinson, adding more power and try-scoring ability (he has four this year) to the pack.

