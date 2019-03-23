Brothers happy to help

BATS OFF: Ashton and Toby Lamond with some of the gear that will be donated to a charity in India.

CRICKET: The game of cricket has brought pleasure to Ashton and Toby Lamond and now the duo wants to bring smiles to others.

They are ambassadors for a mission called Bats 4 Bhadohi, which aims to provide those in that place in northern India with the equipment and support to play cricket.

Both play for Brothers in the Bundaberg Cricket Association with Toby a part of the under-14 side that won the premiership last Saturday.

Ashton played a couple of games in under-12 and is expected to make more appearances next season.

The inspiration to help came from a Tim Sheridan documentary on Fox Sports last year.

The initiative was set up by Nic Kossen and his son NJ.

The brothers' father, Scott Lamond, said the pair was asked to help after Toby played representative cricket this season in Townsville.

"They said 'hey, would you like to come on board?','” he said.

"It hasn't happened really fast. But once people started hearing about it, we're getting some lovely donations.”

Toby and Ashton are now going through what they've collected and will help send the stuff down to Brisbane before it heads overseas.

"We have pads, gloves, helmets, bats,” Toby, a Shalom College student, said.

"We're collecting it for them as they (Bhadohi kids) don't have as much as we do.

"It makes you feel really good about yourself, collecting gear for young Indian players.”

Ashton said it was good to get involved and help.

The duo is now planning on making this an annual thing, aiming to help as many people as possible to play cricket.

"It is a first time, but we're 99 percent sure it will happen again,” Scott said.

"We might focus on different villages and maybe not just India. It's better for the stuff to go to people who use it.”

Anyone interested in helping can send a donation to https://bit.ly/2FnXHCW.