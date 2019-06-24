Brothers force BRL to act after another forfeit

CRUNCH TIME: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player earlier this season at Eskdale Park.

CRUNCH TIME: Maryborough Brothers Nick Golusin and Joshua Clow wrap up an Eastern Suburbs player earlier this season at Eskdale Park. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maryborough Brothers cause further concerns for their ability to survive in the BRL competition with another forfeit.

The struggling club were due to play the Eastern Suburbs Magpies at Salter Oval before advising they were forfeiting five minutes before the match was due to start.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland was disappointed with the club.

"I contacted them Wednesday and they told me they had 17 players for the match,” Ireland said.

"Five minutes before the match they had eight.”

A monthly BRL board meeting will be held tonight and Ireland will address the issue with the board members.

"It will be my recommendation to remove them from the competition,” he said.

"We can't allow this to continue.”

Ireland understands that if they are removed from the competition that it may cause issues with points differentials for the other clubs.

"I don't know what else we can do,” Ireland said.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls made it two wins in a row when they defeated an understrength West Panthers 32-20 at Stafford Park.

In a spiteful first half the Bundaberg team lost Nicholas Tanner to the sin-bin for fighting and Marlon Johnson for the game when he was sent from the field for striking.

The Seagulls went to half-time with a 18-10 lead.

Hervey Bay coach Fai Sami was impressed with the discipline of his team.

"Wests tried to put us off our game with their niggling and high shots but we stayed composed,” Sami said.

Hervey Bay move up to fifth spot on the BRL ladder ahead of Wests on points differential.

In the other A grade fixture Past Brothers continued their unbeaten run defeating Waves Tigers 18-14.

Women's A grade

Hervey Bay Seagulls almost scored the upset of the women's season against Past Brothers Women. Hervey Bay is the only team to defeat Brothers over the past two seasons, both times at Stafford Park.

A runaway try to Skye Houliston and conversion put the home side ahead with just under 10 minutes remaining but a a late try for Past Brothers sealed the victory 16-12.

In other results Waves Tigers beat Valley Roosters 38-4, and Tannum beat Wallabys 20-12.