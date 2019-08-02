Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca's

TWO brothers who "king hit” a man and attacked him so badly he needed metal plates and screws to repair his fractured jaw and skull have been released on immediate parole from Bundaberg District Court.

Mark Brown, 36, and Jordan Brown, 32, both pleaded guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm from the dock.

Jordan also pleaded guilty to common assault of a security guard.

The court heard on August 25, the pair, who were described in reference letters as "law-abiding citizens”, had assaulted a man so badly he required significant surgery to repair fractures in his skull and jaw.

The brothers had been at McDonald's in Bundaberg about 2.15am, when a man who was not known to either of them told Mark to stop picking on a group of backpackers.

CCTV footage presented in the court showed the brothers standing near the victim, who was wearing a blue football jersey.

Mark told the victim he would "buy a cheeseburger and shove it in his Pommy face” and was refused service at the counter.

He moved behind a security guard who was present and prepared to leave the McDonald's, and it was then Jordan moved in quickly and punched the victim in the head.

The force was so strong the man fell to the ground. The security guard swooped in and tried to grab Jordan, but lost his footing and was punched in the head by Jordan.

A second guard helped put an end to the altercation.

The victim was transported to Bundaberg Hospital and the next morning to Brisbane for surgery.

In the victim impact statement issued to the court, he described the "indescribable” pain of having his jaw fractured, and the financial suffering he endured.

Both Mark and Jordan submitted written apologies to the victim, with their defence saying both men had families and were not known to be violent men.

"This is an example of alcohol-fuelled violence in a public place in an unprovoked way,” Judge Jennifer Rosengren said during her sentencing.

"This man will need screws in his jaw for the rest of his life.

"This must break your parents' hearts to be in this court today ... because you have been given every significant chance in life ... and you have let them down.”

But Judge Rosengren acknowledged the effort of the brothers since the incident, with both attending alcohol counselling sessions.

"I think you have learnt the lesson of your lives,” she said.

"Neither of you are likely to offend again.”

Both men were sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail, with immediate parole.

Both were ordered to pay a total of $4000 to the victim.