Brothers end Bay's 10-match win streak

Benjamin Davis shrugs the tackle to clear the ball for the Bulldogs. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: For the first time in more than two months Bundaberg defeated a Hervey Bay side in AFL Wide Bay seniors.

But the win by Brothers over Hervey Bay has made it almost impossible for The Waves to make finals this season.

The Bulldogs defeated the Bombers by eight points at Brothers Sports Complex in the first win by a Bundaberg side over Hervey Bay opposition in the past 11 matches.

Brothers showed why the third quarter is the premiership quarter, kicking six goals to one to turn a 17-point half-time deficit into a 15-point lead at the final change.

The Dogs held on to win despite a late resurgence by the Bombers.

Brothers are now level on wins with the Bombers, at five apiece, on the ladder but remain third on for and against.

Brothers' win makes the job tougher for The Waves to make finals after the Eagles lost by 34 points to Bay Power in Maryborough.

Power led from start to finish as The Waves recorded their eighth loss.

They are five games behind Brothers for a finals spot, in third, with eight games left.

The Eagles need to win at least six to remain a chance of making it, which seems unlikely.

"I'm very happy with the result with where we are at,” Eagles coach Klint Wagstaff said.

"It's probably our best scoring result all year.

"We played the game out really well.”

The side had only 16 senior players and 14 reserves making the trip.

The Eagles play Brothers this week at Frank Coulthard Oval.