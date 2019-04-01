Brothers down Wests in wet and wild game

LEAGUE: It's the magic number that Past Brothers hopes can lead the team to a third Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade title in five years.

The Brethren fought the rain, a damp pitch and Wests to win in the first round of the season 20-6.

Former premiership player Tien Nguyen returned to the club in style, scoring two tries as the Brethren kept Wests to just one converted try.

Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said the score was exactly what the club was after when it came to defence.

"Our goal this year is to keep every opposition under 12,” Sherriff said.

"If we can do that we should be going a long way to be successful.

"We're going to try to have some pride in our defence, so if we can do that it will be great.”

Sherriff said he firmly believed the side could do it after setting a goal of 16 points last year.

He added the side just had to play smart football in the wet.

"We just did the simple things,” he said.

"Whatever team was to execute and hold the ball, won the game.

"The positive for us was when we did drop the ball we were trying to do things we did at training.”

But Sherriff was not entirely pleased and was critical of the team for having two players sin- binned late.

Both teams were involved in fights in the second half that forced the referees to act by sending off two Wests and two Brothers players for 10 minutes.

"I thought our disclipline needed to be better,” Sherriff said.

"We need to cop it on the chin and close our mouths.”

Wests captain James Prichard said there were positives despite the loss.

"We had some really good things come out of this game,” he said.

"Our defence was pretty solid, despite the scoreline, but we weren't tight in the middle.

”But we had way too much drop ball.”

Wests will take on Maryborough Brothers next week at Salter Oval, with Past Brothers having the bye.