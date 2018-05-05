Brothers Club sells for millions after almost shutting down

HITTING THE JACKPOT: Kelvin Gersbach talks about moves that led to Brothers Sports Club selling for just under $11 million on Wednesday.

IT'S a club boasting more than 25,000 members and a well-known community hub that will soon incorporate a 120-room hotel unlike anything else in the region.

But things weren't always looking so good for Bundaberg's Brothers Sports Club.

Speaking just days after its sale, Kelvin Gersbach shared how his company, WBS, turned around one of Bundaberg's most iconic venues from the verge of closure to a piece of hot property snapped up for a cool $10.9 million.

"In 2002 it was going to close, so we did everything we could to get the bank on side. The bank was monitoring it on a daily basis,” Mr Gersbach said.

Implementing changes to increase profits, his company moved Brothers away from insolvency, paid out ANZ and became the club's new owner.

The dramatic turnaround resulted in Brothers being granted a 30-year long-term lease.

Mr Gersbach said a strong board of directors, under the leadership of president Ken O'Keefe, provided support for all the changes that were necessary and that ultimately worked.

Mr O'Keefe lost a battle with cancer, but he was followed by club foundation stalwart John Byrne, who again brought stability and leadership to the board. Over the next 15 years, profits started to return.

"You're talking about a club that's (now) probably making itself close to a million a year even after it spends a significant amount of money on its sporting bodies and the community,” Mr Gersbach said.

Stronghold Investments now owns the club, but before leaving, Mr Gersbach said he had one last gift for the locals.

"My company left in $400,000 to help the club construct an undercover bowling ground, that was our legacy,” he said. "Brothers has the best run bowls sub-committees in Bundaberg and deserves this wonderful facility that will grow their membership considerably.”

Mr Gersbach said it was satisfying Brothers had come full circle and he believed its future would be strong under Stronghold Investments.

"I am very proud of our relationship over the past 15 years and am sure Brothers will forge ahead as the leading club in Wide Bay,” he said.

Mr Gersbach said developments, including the hotel, would entice businesspeople to Bundaberg for conferences which could be held upstairs at the club. "It's another reason for people to come to Bundaberg,” he said.