Brothers charge towards minor premiership in BRL

ON THE RUN: Past Brothers' Tyrell Priestly in full flight for the team earlier this season in the BRL. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Saturday's win for Past Brothers was more than just a validation for their season so far in the Bundaberg Rugby League A grade.

It was a win that made amends for last week.

The Brethren defeated Hervey Bay 36-6 at Salter Oval to claim this year's minor premiership with two rounds to go.

The win put the side three games clear of second-placed Easts.

It's a great turnaround for the club after the side missed the finals for the first time in more than a decade last year.

The side this year is now one of the favourites to claim the title.

"It's good to win the minor premiership,” Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said.

"It's one of our goals ticked off for the season.

"But now our focus is on another premiership.”

Sherriff said while the minor premiership was a good milestone for the club, the victory and keeping the Seagulls to just six points was better.

It was the perfect response after being beaten for the first time this season by Easts last week.

"We knew we had to fight back,” Sherriff said.

"We had a heavy focus on our defence and we know if we keep sides to under 12 we will win most games.

"We kept Hervey Bay to six points, which was an intercept pass so we'll let it slide as it was a good performance.”

The contest was close early with just one try separating the sides in the first half as Brothers led 12-6. The Brethren then scored 24 unanswered to secure the win.

"We knew we were on top but we weren't smart enough, we made the wrong choices when we were attacking,” Sherriff said.

"We turned it around in the second half.”

Brothers were led by Ben Kuskey who scored two tries and Josh Birch, who was named as player of the match.

Brothers play Easts next week with Hervey Bay to have the week off.