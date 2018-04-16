Brothers Bulldogs win big over Bears

ATTACK: Brothers player Samuel Houghton catches and runs with the ball on Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: The Brothers Bulldogs first home match of the season was a historic one for the club.

The side celebrated in style by smashing the Maryborough Bears by 241 points on Saturday afternoon.

The contest was over by quarter time as Brothers piled on 12 goals to two before adding another 11 before half time.

The side kept Maryborough scoreless for the final three terms as the team recorded its first 100 plus win since 2014.

Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker kicked 15 goals as Josh Zahn kicked nine.

"I was pretty happy the way we played,” Sicker said.

"For us it is just building towards the way we want to play.”

Sicker said the side was able to do that, despite what the opposition threw at them during the game.

He said it was also the first time the midfielder was able to kick a bag full of goals.

"Yeah that's the most I've kicked,” he said.

"Brennan Dempsey was out so I moved to the forward line from the midfield.

"The goals were the by-product of our midfield, that gave me plenty of service and made my job easy.”

Sicker said the midfield group was outstanding and was also pleased with the way the youngsters stood up.

"Our young forwards Josh Zahn and Mitchell Badrick played well with 15-year-old Nicholas Creighton kicking three goals as well,” he said.

Sicker also had a message to the Bears who suffered their second straight big loss by over 200 points.

"I'm full of praise for Maryborough,” he said.

"Some of them had to double up and play two games, they never gave up.”

Brothers face Hervey Bay this week at Norm McLean Oval.