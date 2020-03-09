Brothers Aston Villa quick out of the blocks in season opener

FOOTBALL: If ever a team wanted to get started on the right note in the Wide Bay Premier League, Brothers Aston Villa did it on Saturday night.

Villa won 5-0 against Doon Villa on Saturday at Brothers Sports Complex in the opening round.

But it wasn’t the win that was impressive, it was the start to the season the side had.

Villa scored in just nine seconds to open up a 1-0 lead before doubling it before the three minute mark.

“Doon Villa started with the ball and passed back,” Villa coach Sparozvich explained.

“Jaryd Bennier then got the ball ran through on goal and scored in nine seconds.”

Bennier wasn’t done as he scored a hat-trick as Villa led 5-0 at half time.

The score would remain that way once the final siren went.

“I was a little bit disappointed we couldn’t continue it,” Sparozvich said.

“But it doesn’t matter what the opposition offered, nothing mattered more than three points we got, which was vital.”

The only negative for the team was an injury to Michael Stayte, who did score in the contest.

“He’s got a groin injury and it is not a matter of days but weeks when he will be back," Sparozvich said.

“He’s a key player and it’s a bit hard to take, we can’t get any luck at the moment.”

Villa will now prepare to play two games in the space of a week.

The side faces Diggers in the Triple M Cup on Wednesday before returning to league action on Saturday against the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay.

Diggers head into that clash looking for a bit of confidence after losing to the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay on Saturday.

The side started well, keeping close to the finalists from last year.

But the Jets eventually found their range to score and win 6-0.

KSS Jets player Ollie Post looks ahead as he controls the ball.

“It was a tough game,” Diggers coach Todd Bray said.

“The boys are taking it a bit personal but are all keen to improve by providing different ideas and different tactics to get better.”

Bray said the team found it difficult, in particular, to transition their game to the rigours of the WBPL.

“They were better in intensity,” he said.

“Physically they were better as well and we need to toughen up.”

Bray said the side would look at formation changes and other things to make sure the side is better prepared for their next few games.

But Diggers will get better over time he concluded.

“We’ve got the skills to be competitive week in and week out,” he said.

“And our goal is to be competitive and lot lose eight, nine or 10 nil every week.

“We can be competitive, we just need more time to adjust to the competition.

“6-0 is not a bad start for us in the competition compared to how other teams have started.”

Diggers will face Brothers Aston Villa in the Triple M Cup on Wednesday with a time to be confirmed.