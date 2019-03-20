Brothers are in safe hands with juniors

CRICKET: The future of junior cricket in Bundaberg could be with the Brethren for the next couple of seasons.

Brothers took out the under-14 and under-16 Bundaberg Cricket Association junior competitions on Saturday, beating The Waves and YMCA respectively.

The under-16 side won after making 240 and bowling out YMCA for 177 in reply.

Brothers batsmen Eddie Ryan delivered when it counted the most, making 102 for the Brethren.

"Eddie was the anchor when we needed him to be,” Brothers secretary David Boge said.

"Batting first and getting 200 plus is worth heaps, it was a really good performance.”

The Brothers under-14 team defeated The Waves in a match full of drama.

The Waves batted first and made 151 before having Brothers in all sorts of trouble at three for six.

Brothers, led by Oliver Boge (30) and Jack Rea (35), guided the team to the win with one over to go.

"We just tried to bat time to our 40 overs,” Boge said.

"Honestly we were behind the eight ball all day. To chase down 151 was a good team effort.

"Jack proved to be the man of the match, he really stood up with both bat and ball.”

In the other final, YMCA defeated The Waves in convincing style by 10 wickets.

YMCA player Lachlan Heycox was the man of the match, making 52 runs and taking four wickets in the decider.

Full results and photos are below.

Rum City Foods under-12A

Grand Final

YMCA v The Waves

The Waves

F Hallett<WL>11

R Korner<WL>1

T Coates<WL>8

L Henry<WL>12

N Jacobsen<WL>0

TR Collins<WL>0

J Sydes<WL>0

L Trebbin<WL>23

J Munro<WL>17

P Dow<WL>8

Total:<WL>7/115

Bowling: Perry 3-0-15-0, Pollitt 4-1-11-0, Heycox 4-3-5-4, Baker 3-0-17-0, Fagg 4-0-15-2, Maher 2-0-6-0, Faint 4-1-11-1, Kelly 3-1-5-0, Felstead 3-0-12-0

YMCA

R Felstead<WL>44

L Heycox<WL>52

L Faint<WL>8

Total:<WL>0/119

Bowling: Jacobsen 2-0-38-0, Sydes 2-0-11-0, Collins 2-0-17-0, Henry 2-0-20-0, Munro 1.2-0-20-0, Trebbin 1-0-11-0

Rum City Foods under-14

Grand Final

The Waves v Brothers Everest

The Waves

S Stuchbery<WL>17

T Ash<WL>29

K Pope<WL>28

L Hamilton<WL>11

B Catasti<WL>14

L Woodward<WL>3

B Coates<WL>5

T Chadwick<WL>6

H Munro<WL>4

G Trebbin<WL>6

Total:<WL>5/151

Bowling: Rea 7-0-1-27, Lamond 6-2-10-0, Mathiesen 7-0-23-1, Szegfu 7-1-35-1, Clarke 6-0-26-0, Boge 5-0-16-0, Collin 1-0-7-0

Brothers Everests

A Rehbein<WL>0

OR Mathiesen<WL>2

TC Lamond<WL>2

O Boge<WL>30

N Clarke<WL>11

H Szegfu<WL>12

PJ Marshman<WL>9

JT Rea<WL>35

BA Marshman<WL>10

D Collin<WL>15

RG Thomas<WL>3

Total:<WL>8/152

Bowling: Hamilton 8-1-22-3, Kumar 8-1-23-2, Stuchbery 8-1-25-1, Catasti 3-0-9-0, Ash 4-0-25-0, Trebbin 3-0-13-1, Coates 3-0-17-0, Woodward 1-0-3-0, Chadwick 1-0-7-0

Rum City Foods under-16

Grand Final

Brothers Rangers v YMCA

Brothers Rangers

H Wessel<WL>18

T Cox<WL>5

E Ryan<WL>102

M Jackson<WL>19

J Pole<WL>0

S Rathbone<WL>48

J Kirchner<WL>4

K Hancock<WL>0

S Freeman<WL>0

M Frohloff<WL>5

E Rach<WL>3

Total:<WL>9/240

Bowling: Pollitt 9-1-42-1, Grigg 10-2-31-2, Flor 5-1-28-0, Heycox 10-0-36-1, Cavanagh 6-0-30-4, Tominich 1-0-12-0, Faint 2-0-19-0, Gray 5-1-25-0, Faint 2-0-11-1

YMCA

D Heycox<WL>17

B Flor<WL>22

J Gray<WL>29

T Price<WL>18

K Pollitt<WL>4

J Grigg<WL>2

SD Cavanagh<WL>18

J Faint<WL>6

Z Faint<WL>10

NJ Cavanagh<WL>6

J Tominich<WL>14

Total:<WL>177

Bowling: Jackson 10-0-25-2, Rathbone 5-0-38-0, Johnson 9-1-29-2, Ryan 4-0-19-0, Freeman 4-0-11-2, Pole 5-1-31-2, Rach 1-0-5-0, Kirchner 1-0-9-1, Hancock 0.4-0-8-1

Rum City Foods under-12B

Final round

Norths White v Past Highs

Norths White

No batting details provided

Total:<WL>143

Bowling: Hill 2-0-3-3, Steele 3-0-8-1, Wendt 3-0-9-3, Childs 3-0-21-0, Wendt 3-0-22-2, Hills 2-0-8-0, Algie 2-0-14-1, Jansen 2-0-9-0

Past Highs

B Jansen<WL>20

A Hill<WL>3

A Algie<WL>5

X Hills<WL>6

T Wendt<WL>9

X Childs<WL>12

O Wendt<WL>23

C Steele<WL>25

Total:<WL>8/161

No bowling details provided

YMCA/The Waves Blue v Norths Maroon

Norths Maroon

No batting details provided

Total:<WL>8/131

Bowling: Dorgan 2-0-10-1, L Hensel 1-0-6-0, N Hensel 4-1-19-3, Juster 5-0-29-3, Young 4-0-26-1, Heath 2-0-14-0

YMCA/The Waves Blue

T Dorgan<WL>23

L Hensel<WL>15

N Hensel<WL>22

J Young<WL>14

K Heath<WL>12

S Juster<WL>7

Total:<WL>4/161

No bowling details provided

The Waves Gold had the bye