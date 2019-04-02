Menu
The Waves Noah Bray in action against Villa last month. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Brothers and Waves rivalry set to resume

Shane Jones
by
2nd Apr 2019 3:49 PM
FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa and The Waves will renew their rivalry in football later this month in the FFA Cup.

The sides will face each other on April 13 in the second round of the competition at the ATW Grounds after the draw was released recently.

Villa defeated Alloway 1-0 in the opening round with The Waves getting a bye.

Now the two sides will face each other again, for the second time this year, after The Waves won 3-0 in the Triple M Division 1 Cup last month.

The fixture is the only one in Wide Bay in this round with the United Park Eagles and Sunbury getting a bye into the final four of the tournament in Wide Bay.

The KSS Jets or Doon Villa will join them in the final four with the teams to face each other in round one at 7pm on April 10 after the first game was postponed due to weather.

